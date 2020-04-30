Bittersweet delivery for mum who had first Covid-19 positive Caesarian in Rotunda

A warrior mum who fought Covid-19 as well as a litany of other dangerous conditions to give birth to her miracle son has now to plan a funeral for his twin she never knew existed.

New mum Dionne O'Rourke Ryan from Donore, Co Meath became the first woman with Covid-19 to undergo a Caesarian Section in Dublin's Rotunda Hospital when little Bradan Fergus came into the world twelve days ago.

The five-pound bundle of joy was the baby Dionne and Eddie was told for seven years that they may never have naturally.

It was also the little boy that doting mum feared wouldn't make it as she fought hyperemesis gravidarum and pre-eclampsia before contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

However the elated couple was devastated when they were hit with the news that tests showed another little fetus clinging on to her placenta.

Eddie with little Bradan

"I had been told that I may never produce my own eggs for a baby and was told that my weight could be a factor," said Dionne, who now lives in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

"So I lost over six stone in weight. I felt sick one day with what I thought was a kidney infection as I have low functioning kidneys but when I went to the pharmacy, a friend recommended I do a pregnancy test just to be on the safe side before taking medication.

"I remember being at home and standing over the pregnancy test in disbelief and then screaming for Eddie who nearly flew into the wall in his hurry to see what happened. We were just thrilled."

However Dionne (36) began to suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum which causes severe sickness in pregnancy and had to give up her job as a healthcare manager because she was getting sick in her car before home visits.

She also developed pre-eclampsia which she was being monitored by medics for when she developed a high temperature and headaches.

Dionne with little Bradan

"I was tested twice for Covid-19. The first was negative and the second came back positive, just before I was rushed into the Rotunda with breathing problems.

"I have to say it was the most lonely and terrifying time of my life. I was on my own and two midwives were dressed in PPE and came in periodically to check on me. I was petrified for what would happen my son and at 36 weeks pregnant, underwent the C-Section without Eddie present."

Thankfully she is now Covid-19 free and little Bradan tested negative when he was born - but the drama didn't end there as the couple learned of a second baby who didn't make it.

"Last Saturday, I was rushed into the Rotunda again with high blood pressure and had to spend the night there for observation. When I returned on the Monday for a check-up, I was met with a bereavement counsellor.

Dionne and Eddie with little Bradan

"She told us that my placenta had been sent off for tests to see if Covid-19 was active. They found a seven-week-old fetus attached to the placenta.

"I never even knew I was pregnant with twins. We've been given the baby's remains and are organising a little funeral to bury the baby with my grandfather in Duleek.

"I don't know if the baby was a boy or girl but in my head, I imagine a little girl so we've called her Hope.

"I guess I just want other mums-to-be or women trying for children that there is Hope. Hope to be a mum, Hope that everything will be ok and Hope that others will beat Covid-19."