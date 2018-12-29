NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Bitterly cold January ahead, Met Éireann say

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 08:29 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Ireland could be in for another bitterly cold and wintry January with the possible return of the same weather system that caused the Beast from the East this year.

The British Met Office says the UK is currently in the middle of what's called a "sudden stratospheric warning".

Met Eireann's Liz Walsh says it's too early to say if we'll get more extreme weather:

READ MORE: Less than half passed their driving test in 2018, figures show

"Around the atmosphere, you can get deep differences in temperature between cold air coming down from the north and then warm air rising from the south," she said.

"You could have very cold air over the US, but warmer air over the Atlantic and then colder air again over Europe or possibly, over Asia."

"The closest comparison we have from our forecasts is the event in 1982,” Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said at the time.

Temperatures fell as low as -7C at the Bay of Biscay last February.

An aerial view of Kinsale during the 'Beast from the East' weather event earlier this year


Related Articles

Snow storms and heatwaves: Met Éireann look back on the year in weather

Retail industry body blast 'alarmist ' Met Éireann weather warnings

Latest: ESB working to restore power to thousands of homes following stormy weather

Met Eireann issues wind warning for the country

More in this Section

Taoiseach wants cost of running National Children's Hospital benchmarked against similar facilities worldwide

Donegal Gardaí believe separate assaults that left two men in hospital 'may be linked'

Almost €1m collected by two winners of Christmas EuroMillions prizes

Cork hospital one of four to have license 'endorsed' by mental health watchdog over standards


Lifestyle

How was it for you? Marjorie Brennan looks back on 2018

Party looks that have us all bewitched

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »