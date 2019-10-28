News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bishop urges more investment in Irish firms after Novartis losses

Bishop urges more investment in Irish firms after Novartis losses
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, October 28, 2019 - 05:50 AM

The Novartis job losses highlight “our enormous reliance” on global companies and the need for the state to invest more in Irish businesses, the Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross believes.

Bishop Fintan Gavin was speaking as he celebrated Saturday’s Vigil Mass in the Church of Saint Mary and Saint John in Carrigaline —the parish most affected by last Wednesday’s shock announcement by Novartis that 320 jobs, almost half the workforce, will be axed from its Ringaskiddy operation over the next three years.

Bishop Gavin described it as devastating blow to the employees, their families and to the wider community.

“The fact that the announcement came suddenly and without warning to staff and to their families creates a huge insecurity and uncertainty for the many people employed in Novartis and others employed in the wider pharmaceutical industry, their families and local communities such as here in Carrigaline,” he told Mass-goers.

“Every effort needs to be made by government and the IDA to minimise the job losses, to support those who will lose their jobs, and to seek alternative employers to invest in the site.

“Carrigaline is just one of the communities that is now heavily dependent on the pharmaceutical sector and this announcement by Novartis highlights the danger of our dependence on global companies.

“As a nation, we have developed an enormous reliance on the pharmaceutical sector. We can easily forget that these industries and their parent companies are global businesses: researching, producing and competing in a global market.

As a nation, we need to ensure that our reliance on foreign direct investment does not lure us into a false sense of security. We need to invest more in our local indigenous industries and innovations.

The job losses will be implemented in phases from the two Novartis operations on the Ringaskiddy campus — the manufacturing plant and the business operations centre.

SIPTU officials who met company management on Thursday said they have been advised that there will be no job losses this year.

“Union representatives will be actively seeking alternative options in order to minimise these dramatic cuts and engaging extensively with Novartis management to try to provide more certainty of employment for our members,” a union spokesman said.

READ MORE

Government’s ‘surprise’ at job losses under scrutiny

More on this topic

Novartis and Molex cuts may be tip of icebergNovartis and Molex cuts may be tip of iceberg

Cork Bishop says 'devastating' job losses at Novartis show danger of over reliance on global companiesCork Bishop says 'devastating' job losses at Novartis show danger of over reliance on global companies

SIPTU representatives meet Novartis management after 'devastating' job cutsSIPTU representatives meet Novartis management after 'devastating' job cuts

Government’s ‘surprise’ at job losses under scrutinyGovernment’s ‘surprise’ at job losses under scrutiny


TOPIC: Job losses

More in this Section

Scientists record first cases of equine virus in IrelandScientists record first cases of equine virus in Ireland

Gardai in Limerick appeal for help in locating Limerick man, 58 Gardai in Limerick appeal for help in locating Limerick man, 58

Gardai appeal for help in locating missing Cork 15 year-old last seen ClonmelGardai appeal for help in locating missing Cork 15 year-old last seen Clonmel

Essex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continuesEssex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continues


Lifestyle

Kurt Elling, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Mica Paris, and a live orchestral rendition of Dr Dre’s classic hip-hop album 2001 were some of the highlights of the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival over the weekend.Swing, strings and hip-hop in nod to legends at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

From old-style vocalists to cutting edge innovators, there was some fine music to be heard at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.And all that jazz... Highlights of the Cork Jazz Festival

Fake news appears to be all the rage these days.Sky Matters: We don't need fancy equipment to enjoy the sky's beauty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »