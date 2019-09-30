Bishop slams asylum seeker system:  ‘The Christian way is to be welcoming towards the stranger’

The direct provision system is not fit for purpose, the Bishop of Galway has said, in an intervention that is likely to put further pressure on the Government.

As more than 2,000 people marched in the village of Oughterard on Saturday over plans to locate a direct provision centre in a local hotel, Bishop Brendan Kelly said the current system contributes to deepening ignorance, resentment, and suspicion. He also called on the Department of Justice to engage with locals and said recent protests and incidents in the area were worrying.

“Recent events here in Oughterard regarding the proposed location of a direct provision centre in the town are concerning,” he said.

“To be clear, the Christian way is to be — and to be seen to be — welcoming towards the stranger.

“With regard to the direct provision model, it is not fit for purpose. It prevents people from integrating and it contributes towards the deepening of ignorance, resentment, and suspicion.” He said that while there is a lack of transparency in the management of the centres, and in the quality of their operation, this does not justify the use of inflammatory language towards migrants.

“Such language must always be condemned,” Bishop Kelly said.

He also criticised the Government and in particular the Department of Justice for not engaging with local communities.

“The State has a critical role towards those it has committed to care for as they come to live amongst us,” he said. “But the State has fallen far short by inadequately preparing local communities to effectively plan for our new arrivals.

“There has been a lack of consultation, ineffective communication and information-sharing, and an absence of required social infrastructure and resources in health and education.

“The Department of Justice needs to take a cultural leap of faith and begin trusting communities at the earliest opportunity regarding this sensitive issue.” Bishop Kelly said the Church was concerned about the rising number of incidents of racism, xenophobia, and religious intolerance — sometimes carried out by people who consider themselves “faithful Christians”.

Bishop Brendan Kelly

“At this time in the Diocese of Galway, I wish to affirm again that human dignity does not depend on the colour of a person’s skin, their nationality, accent, or their religious affiliation,” said the bishop. “All people are equal, equally children of God, our sisters and brothers.

“Migrants and refugees have already suffered as targets in the country of origin and are often met with hostility at their journey’s end. This is not new. In our own families, Irish emigrants were often met with prejudice and violence in their host country. We must not readily expunge our own cultural memories and personal experiences.

“Today I call for an end to the current system of direct provision which strips people of their independence, their cultural identity, and their dignity and has lasting traumatic impact on residents.” Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said there is “no threat” to local communities from direct provision centres. He said the Government had few alternative options for housing those whose applications for international protection are being processed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Mr Flanagan said it was important to ensure that debate around the issue was “fact-based” and that, of the 40 centres in 18 counties around the country, all are working “reasonably well”.

He also said his department would talk with local residents in Galway once a decision had been made.

Meanwhile, publican Rory Clancy, spokesman for the demonstration supported by more than 2,000 people at the weekend, said the community was once again asking the department to “come and speak to us here in Oughterard”. He appealed to officials to “listen to some solutions which we have put together as a community, and start listening to the people”.