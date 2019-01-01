Bishop of Kilmore retires from position due to ill-health

Bishop of Kilmore Leo O’Reilly has retired from his position on health grounds and has had his resignation accepted by Pope Francis.

In a statement, the diocese of Kilmore said Bishop O’Reilly had written to the Pope some months ago requesting him to accept his early retirement as Bishop of Kilmore due to ill-health.

It was confirmed yesterday morning in Rome that Pope Francis has accepted this request and that, as a result, the bishop’s retirement takes effect immediately.

Leo O'Reilly retired from his position as Bishop of Kilmore. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Bishop Leo was appointed Coadjutor Bishop of Kilmore by Pope John Paul II in November 1996. He was ordained bishop in February 1997. He was installed as Bishop of Kilmore in succession to Bishop Francis MacKiernan in November 1998 in the Cathedral of Saint Patrick & Saint Felim, Cavan.

The governance of the diocese is now assumed by the College of Consultors, a group of diocesan priests who act as advisers to the bishop.

The consultors will meet today to elect a diocesan administrator who will be responsible for the leadership of the diocese until a new bishop is appointed by Pope Francis.

President of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Eamon Martin described Bishop O’Reilly as a man who was “unafraid to speak from the heart.”

“Bishop Leo’s ministry has been characterised by a compassionate and pastoral instinct together with a real empathy for those who are struggling with life and faith. He has been unafraid to speak from the heart, with courage and conviction, on a wide range of issues of concern to Church and society: on behalf of unborn and vulnerable human life, on child safeguarding, social inequality and justice and peace.

His presence and wisdom will be greatly missed at the quarterly meetings of the Irish Bishops’ Conference,” he said.

Archbishop Martin said Bishop O’Reilly’s “huge contribution to Catholic education” will be his enduring legacy.

“Bishop Leo has remained steadfast in his determination to support the right of parents to have their children educated in accordance with their religious convictions,” he said.