Bishop of Cork and Ross escapes injury as car stoned

The Bishop of Cork and Ross was lucky to escape injury after his car was among several vehicles which were pelted with stones as they drove along a busy road on the southside of Cork City.

Bishop John Buckley: Lucky to escape after car attacked.

The rear window of his car was smashed during the attack on Clashduv Rd in Togher on Sunday evening.

Despite the damage caused to his vehicle, and the shock of the incident, Bishop John Buckley, 78, managed to bring his car safely to a stop a short distance away before alerting gardaí.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating an incident, which occurred on the Clashduv Rd at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said it is understood that a number of youths may have been throwing stones at passing cars for some time before this incident, and that several cars and buses may have been struck by the missiles fired by the gang.

However, it is understood that Bishop Buckley’s car suffered the most extensive damage.

A spokesman for the diocesan office confirmed yesterday that Bishop Buckley was involved in the incident. However, he stressed that the bishop was not physically injured.

He said the bishop did not want to comment publicly on the incident, or to give the impression that his vehicle was targeted or singled out, pointing out that several cars had been struck by stones in the moments before.

It is understood that the incident has not disrupted the bishop’s itinerary and that he was able to fulfil all of his diary duties yesterday.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident, and to anyone with dashcam footage who may have driven along Clashduv Rd between 7.30pm and 9pm on Sunday, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120.

Superintendent Charlie Barry said gardaí believe that a gang of up to 10 youths, aged from 14 to 18, and who are living in the locality, are involved in this activity. He said it has been reported on several occasions, particularly on weekend nights, in recent weeks and that gardaí had responded quickly but the youths had fled.

The superintendent said parents in the area have a responsibility to know where their children are during the evenings and with whom they are associating.

He also encouraged anyone with information about Sunday’s incidents to come forward.

A spate of stone attacks on passing motorists flared along a section of the city’s North Ring Rd last year.

The incidents occurred sporadically on various points between Ballyvolane Shopping Centre and Tinker’s Cross in Mayfield.

In one incident, a motorist had a lucky escape when a stone smashed through her front window as she drove along the road.

Gardaí deployed extra resources to police the area and the problem was eliminated.