News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses
Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Francis Duffy
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 08:06 PM

The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois is calling on government agencies to work quickly towards making the Midlands region a place with greater opportunities for employment.

Bishop Francis Duffy says in particular, state investment must address the immediate needs of those whose jobs will end in 2020.

He was reacting to the announcement of job losses at ESB plants in Lanesboro, County Longford and Shannonbridge, County Offaly.

“The news of the job losses at ESB plants in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge is a devastating blow to the employees in the midlands region, their families and to the local economy," he said.

"Its personal, social and financial impact on our region cannot be underestimated.

"There are now very serious concerns about the consequences of this decision as it relates to the viability of Bord na Móna as an iconic Irish company.

Over 1,000 people are thought to be affected by the closures with 80 jobs lost.

In a statement earlier in the week, the semi-state body said:

“Having considered the key planning, environmental and commercial issues associated with peat and biomass, regrettably there is no viable business model beyond 2020. Therefore both stations will cease the generation of electricity."

READ MORE

Theresa May ruled out no-deal after Northern Ireland terrorism warning, Lidington says

More on this topic

Mary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deaconsMary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deacons

Parishes may not perform baptisms due to lack of priests, group warnsParishes may not perform baptisms due to lack of priests, group warns

Pope thanks Amazonian bishops for candour after they vote for change to celibacy lawsPope thanks Amazonian bishops for candour after they vote for change to celibacy laws

Letter to the Editor: The essence of yoga is to connect with the supreme beingLetter to the Editor: The essence of yoga is to connect with the supreme being


TOPIC: Catholic Church

More in this Section

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over AtlanticJet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »