Bingo business wins permission to operate in new premises

A bingo operator has secured permission to operate out of a new premises in Ballyvolane despite objections by two leading sports clubs in Cork city.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision made by Cork Co Council to grant planning permission to Sunbeam Bingo for the use of part of a former furniture store that is located off the Ballyhooly Road to host bingo nights.

The board rejected an appeal by Neptune Basketball Club and Glen Rovers against the company’s plans for the use of the building which is owned by Lidl, which also operates an adjoining supermarket.

Sunbeam Bingo wants to relocate its permanent base to the new premises after it closed its previous centre in Blackpool last year.

The company said it hoped to provide employment to 12 people who worked in the former centre, which first opened as a bingo venue in 2013.

It expects an average attendance of between 110 and 140 each evening.

Subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions, An Bord Pleanála said the change of use of the building to a bingo hall would not materially contravene the existing zoning provisions of the site for a neighbourhood centre.

The board said it considered that the development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or properties in the vicinity. It was also satisfied that the change of use would not create any traffic hazard or congestion.

It restricted the operation of the bingo hall to between 6pm and 11pm on weekdays and between 12 midday and 11pm on weekends.

Sunshine Bingo had sought permission to stay open until 11.30pm.

Neptune and Glen Rovers had appealed the council’s decision claiming the proposal would undermine the vitality of a designated neighbourhood centre due to the loss of retail floor space.