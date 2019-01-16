Billy Kelleher interested in contesting European elections

Fianna Fáil’s Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation spokesperson, Cork North-Central TD Billy Kelleher has revealed that he would be interested in contesting the forthcoming European elections.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that Ireland has a key role to play in Europe and he would like “to be central to that.”

Mr Kelleher was responding to speculation that the sitting MEP Brian Crowley is to announce later today that he will not be running in the next election due to ill health.

He said he would have an interest in pursuing that arena, the European stage.

"Brussels and the European Parliament is going to play a critical role for Ireland's future in the years ahead, and I think Ireland's going to play a critical role as well in Europe, so from that perspective I certainly would like to be central to that," he said.