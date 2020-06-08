Billions of euro must be spent to climate-proof homes - Eamon Ryan

Billions of euro will be spent by the next government on helping homeowners modernise and climate-proof homes, Green leader Eamon Ryan says.

As coalition negotiations progress towards a possible deal, Mr Ryan also set out how collected carbon taxes could be spent.

He also gave his strongest indication yet of the Cabinet posts, ministerial positions and new Seanad seats that the Greens hope to get if they enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Referring to funding infrastructure and ways to boost employment after the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Ryan said: “With retrofitting buildings, we're talking billions to spend on that for the good of the country. It improves your health, reduces your fuel import bill and lowers carbon emissions, creates lots of employment. We've got to do it. And that's not small. That's huge.”

All three parties agree that a programme for retrofitting homes will be necessary. However, the amount to spend and the number of homes that may be targetted have yet to be finalised. The plan will be tied into Greens' demand to reduce carbon emissions by 7% a year.

Mr Ryan added: “In the next two decades, on the climate agenda alone and if you add housing and health infrastructure with that, it this is going to be period where the Irish economy invests long term.”

The Greens want to increase carbon taxes to €100 a tonne by 2030 while the other two parties are pushing for €80 a tonne. The key issue that remains to be decided is what will happen with the billions of extra euro over the lifetime of the next government. The tax was increased to €26 a tonne in the last budget.

There is division on whether a 'fee and dividend' should apply, whereby money goes back to householders, or if the tax should be ring-fenced for decarbonisation measures such as retrofitting houses — a process known as hypothecation.

File image

The Greens favour the 'fee and dividend' model. But Mr Ryan admits that the other approach under hypothecation or targetted actions might now be the route. He explained: “If we see carbon tax just as a revenue-raising exercise, then you will be back to the water charges. It has to be part of a just transition. It does have to send the signal that we need to switch away from fossil fuel use, but not like it's a punitive thing and it's blaming the householder."

Asked if the Greens and the next government then risk leaving people behind by dropping proposals for general carbon tax refunds, Mr Ryan said he hopes not, adding: “I think if you can really show that it is hypothecated and it does go back to householders in a way that really benefits them and I think that is possible, then I'm hoping we avoid some of that.

"The reason why the water charges went so badly wrong was because I think it was forced through. And it wasn't fair in the end.

"I think we've to learn from those mistakes and make sure carbon tax is seen as something which helps us make a switch, makes a transition and does it in a just way.”

Mr Ryan also gave his strongest indication yet of how government positions would be allocated out to the Greens in a deal. Asked about reports that the Greens will get three Cabinet posts, three junior minister posts and three Taoiseach Seanad appointees, he said: "It won't be exactly those numbers, it will be thereabouts though."