Bill to prevent co-living passes first stage

A Sinn Féin bill to ban co-living has passed its first stage.

The law aims to reverse a power given to the Housing Minister to impose planning guidelines on local authorities.

A planned co-living development for Dun Laoghaire in Dublin has been given the green light.

It will consist of 208 units and includes a provision for communal kitchen facilities and living areas.

Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson, Eoin O'Broin is backing the bill to ban similar developments.

He said: "If the choice is to spend €1,300 a month for 12 square metres of private living space and a licence where you can be turfed out on a whim or have reasonably sized affordable accommodation and secure tenancy rights.

"It's a no-brainer."