NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Bill to give surplus visas to Irish workers unlikely to pass US Senate

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 03:07 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Plans to give Irish workers thousands of surplus US visas every year look set to fail.

Ireland has campaigned to be added to the E-3 visa programme which is currently available to Australians.

Australia currently only takes up about 5,000 of the 10,000 visas allocated.

A bill to allow Ireland access to the remaining visas needed US Senate clearance but has failed by one vote.

Niall O'Dowd from IrishCentral.com, says it now seems highly unlikely Irish people will now get access to the scheme.

"We had to get the bill passed by unanimous consent which means 100 senators, we got to 99 and then for some reason we've never been quite able to figure out Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas put a hold on the bill and prevented it going through," said Mr O'Dowd.

"Unless it happens to get through while the Senate is still discussing the issue of the government shutdown, we're not going to get it through."


KEYWORDS

USIrelandUS visaTravel

Related Articles

Police pull man from burning car in incredible bodycam footage

US Supreme Court Justice has surgery to remove cancerous growths

Barack Obama dressed up as Santa to deliver gifts at a children’s hospital

Man caught poaching deer ordered to watch Bambi for a year

More in this Section

Drugs worth €220,000 seized at Dublin Port

137 prisoners granted temporary release for Christmas

Man jailed for 3 years for possessing almost €300,000 of prescription-only sleeping tablets

Coveney lashes Rees Mogg over border claims


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »