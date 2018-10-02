Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bill to give greater protection to people using gift vouchers to be discussed in Dáil

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 07:23 AM

People who get gift vouchers could benefit from a new bill going through the Dáil.

The Consumer Protection Amendment Bill 2017 will be discussed at an Oireachtas Committee meeting later today.

It is aimed at providing a greater level of protection for consumers.

One if its proposals would see gift vouchers sold here staying valid for a minimum of five years.

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, who proposed the legislation, is calling for cross-party support.

Mr Collins said: "I think it's a pro-consumer measure, it is something which will affect some people who are impacted by the looseness which is out there in the marketplace.

"Particularly younger people who are quite vulnerable, young people who receive gift vouchers at Christmas time or at birthdays, confirmations or communions. It's a responsibility now that we have to live up to, to try and regulate this."


KEYWORDS

vouchergift cardIreland

More in this Section

Sinn Féin alternative budget includes €5 social welfare payment boost

Families of two Bloody Sunday victims awarded damages by Ministry of Defence – solicitor

Three Cork restaurants receive first-time Michelin Star

Church calls for housing to be recognised as human right and urges government to step up response


Breaking Stories

How a poor ould fella navigates his health

Glenn Close on why her latest film could finally earn her an Oscar

Ailbhe Griffith is claiming back the power after a sexual assault

Claudia Aurora not afraid to give tradition a little tweak

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »