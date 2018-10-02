Bill to give greater protection to people using gift vouchers to be discussed in Dáil

People who get gift vouchers could benefit from a new bill going through the Dáil.

The Consumer Protection Amendment Bill 2017 will be discussed at an Oireachtas Committee meeting later today.

It is aimed at providing a greater level of protection for consumers.

One if its proposals would see gift vouchers sold here staying valid for a minimum of five years.

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, who proposed the legislation, is calling for cross-party support.

Mr Collins said: "I think it's a pro-consumer measure, it is something which will affect some people who are impacted by the looseness which is out there in the marketplace.

"Particularly younger people who are quite vulnerable, young people who receive gift vouchers at Christmas time or at birthdays, confirmations or communions. It's a responsibility now that we have to live up to, to try and regulate this."