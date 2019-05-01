NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bill to allow Irish people live and work in US reintroduced in Congress

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 07:52 AM

A Bill which would allow thousands of Irish people to live and work in the US has been reintroduced in the US Congress.

A proposal to extend the E3 Visa scheme progressed through Congress last year but did not get enough support in the Senate.

The E3 is a two-year renewable visa and is currently only available to Australian nationals.

Australia gets an agreed 10,500 E3 visas a year, which can be renewed every two years.

The Irish Examiner reported in March that a proposed E3 Bill would allocate to Irish citizens whatever visa Australians do not use, which are estimated to be around 5,000 annually.

To qualify currently, Australians must have a legitimate offer of employment and be taking up a position that would be considered a speciality occupation.

Leo Varadkar and US president Donald Trump discussed the possibility of the visa being extended to Irish people when the Taoiseach was in Washington earlier this year.

In return for opening up access to the E3 visas, the government have said that they will look at easing up on restrictions for American citizens who want to retire to Ireland.

