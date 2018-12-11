NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Biggest meteor shower of the year to be seen over Ireland on Thursday

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 11:43 AM

This Thursday sees the biggest meteor shower of the year over Ireland, called "The Geminids" with up to 50 times more shooting stars than a normal night are expected.

This has been described as "a wonderful natural celestial fireworks display" by David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine.

These shooting stars are tiny pieces of dust in space that slam into Earth at speeds of up to 100,000 mph.

"The Geminids is now the most active meteor shower each year so everyone should go out and view it, just wrap up well - there's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing, they say," said Mr Moore.

The best equipment to view this natural spectacle is the human eye, so you don't need any binoculars and certainly not a telescope.

"In fact, the best piece of equipment to use is a deck chair or sun lounger so you can lie back comfortably and watch the meteors streak across the sky in comfort! " he said.

"We are asking members of the public to count how many they see every 15 minutes and send in their counts via our website www.astronomy.ie as it is the general public who keep an annual eye on meteor showers and allow us to forecast when the best ones occur." he said

