Big profits for Katie Taylor's sports company

Boxing sensation Katie Taylor is sitting on a cash surplus of over €1.5m following another successful year for her company.

The unified lightweight world champion is a director and sole shareholder of KT Sports Limited which was set up four years after she won her first gold medal at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in 2009.

Accounts just filed to the Companies Office show the firm’s cash pile grew by €147,824 to over €1.53m during the 12 months to the end of last June.

Accumulated profits also increased to €1.6m during the same period, while the amount owed to creditors fell to €25,290 from €44,488 at the end of the previous year.

Taylor enjoyed unparalleled success in the amateur ranks before turning professional in November 2016, winning five consecutive gold medals at the World Championships and gold at the London Olympics.

The 32-year-old is unbeaten after 13 fights since turning pro and now holds three of the four major world titles at lightweight. She is scheduled to face Belgium’s Delfine Persoon in New York for the remaining title on June 1.

Outside the ring, the boxer has benefitted from sponsorship deals with the likes of Honda, Aramark, Lucozade, KPMG and Bank of Ireland. A survey by sponsorship consultants Onside revealed she was the country’s most admired sports personality.

The Bray woman is listed as a director of KT Sports Limited along with her older sister, Sarah Taylor. She replaced their mother, Bridget Taylor, as a director in May 2018. The number of people employed by the company is three, including its directors. They were paid a combined total of €74,852 compared to €58,360 during the previous financial year.