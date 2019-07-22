Big increase in complaints made by passengers using Irish airports

The number of complaints about delayed and cancelled flights made by air passengers using Irish airports increased by 56% last year.

The 2018 annual report by from the Commission of Aviation Regulation (CAR) revealed that the organisation received a total of 4,420 passenger queries, which resulted in 2,319 valid complaints - a 56% increase on the previous year. Due to the massive increase in the volume of complaints it is receiving, the CAR has had to strengthen its Air Passenger Rights team.

It also warned that the impact of Brexit may have a significant impact on the level of complaints and queries it has to deal with as, if the UK leaves the EU, all complaints relating to flights entering Ireland from the UK on EU registered carriers may need to be investigated by the CAR.

Of the 1,657 complaints that have been concluded, the vast majority related to delayed flights (52%) and cancelled flights (44%). A total of 70 complaints related to rights of persons with reduced mobility. A total of 19 were deemed valid complaints which required investigation. The issues raised included the assistance received at an airport of departure/ arrival specifically the provision of assistance either to/from a designated point within the airport boundaries, the assistance received in disembarking an aircraft. and the transport of up to two pieces of mobility equipment per person with reduced mobility.

Overall, in 488 cases, compensation was paid to the passenger, and in a further 113 cases, the customer received a refund of the cost of their ticket or expenses. The CAR has obtained €458,817 for passengers affected by flight disruptions in 2018 - €390,650 in compensation and €68,167 in refunds and reimbursements.

The annual report reveals that passenger numbers at Dublin airport increased by 6.5%, to 31.5m - a record number for the airport.

As a result of the ongoing and strong growth being experienced by Dublin airport, in June of last year, the CAR approved a capital programme of €269.3m to relieve capacity constraints at the airport.

In November 2018, Dublin Airport also submitted a €2 billion capital plan for consultation with airlines and other stakeholders. The CAR has said that it will publish a decision on the maximum level of airport charges at Dublin Airport in autumn 2019.

In 2018, the regulator licensed and financially monitored 16 air carriers, 45 ground handlers, and 231 tour operators and travel agents. The CAR also operates a scheme for the travel trade that compensates qualifying customers if a tour operator or travel agent goes out of business. It will complete a review of this scheme this year and will be advising the Government on any necessary amendments.

Commissioner Cathy Mannion said the overarching goal of the CAR at all times is to "protect the interests of air passengers".

"This mission crosses all our functions, from ensuring passengers at Dublin Airport are offered efficient and high-quality airport services to ensuring that customers of airlines, travel agents and tour operators have an appropriate level of protection," she said.