The two sides in the nursing dispute meet this morning in Dublin.

The talks between the INMO, the Psychiatric Nurses Association and HSE officials are aimed at averting a series of strikes scheduled to start at the end of the month.

Emergency cover to be provided in the event of the strikes going ahead will also be discussed

The INMO has scheduled the first of six nationwide strike days for January 30 while the PNA is planning a three-day stoppage from February 12

Digital Desk