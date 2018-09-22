Bid to establish motive after shots fired in city

Gardaí are still trying to establish a motive after three shots were fired in a built-up area on the northside of Cork City.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which happened at around 10.30pm on Thursday, in the Ballyvolane area.

It is understood a firearm, possibly a handgun, was discharged by a masked man who approached another man on a pathway which runs alongside Leeds AFC’s soccer pitch, between Chapelgate housing estate and Meelick Park.

Neighbours reported hearing several loud bangs just before 10.30pm, which some initially dismissed as bangers or a back-firing car.

When they went outside to investigate, they discovered that a man out walking his dog had claimed he was approached from behind by a man wearing a balaclava, who then discharged what is believed to have been a handgun into the air.

While uninjured, the man said he was extremely shaken, and baffled as to why he was targeted.

Gardaí were on the scene quickly and sealed off the area. It was subject to a detailed examination by forensic experts yesterday.

They have appealed to anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area between 9.30pm and 11pm to contact them at Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510.