Between 30% and 50% of people could have Covid-19 without realising it

Up to half the population could have Covid-19 without realising it.

That is according to the chairman of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group.

A further 44 people with the virus have died, bringing the death toll to 730, while there are now 16,040 confirmed cases.

Cillian de Gascun says recent research indicates between 30% to 50% of people could have it with mild to no symptoms.

“When we first saw the data coming out of China from the WHO reported, it suggested that true asymptomatic infection was very uncommon," said Mr de Gascun.

“It was in the region of between 1% and 2%."

He said that because the virus is evolving, “the genuine prevalence of asymptomatic infection may now be between 30% and 50% of the population.”

It was announced yesterday that more than 9,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland have now recovered, official figures indicate.

Statistics from the Department of Health show that 8,377 people have recovered in the community while 856 of those in hospital have also recovered.

The figures, which are the most up to date available, are based on an analysis of the confirmed cases when the overall total stood at 15,186.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing