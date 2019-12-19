News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Better parenting support in prison could reduce re-offending, report suggests

Better parenting support in prison could reduce re-offending, report suggests
Pictured at the report launch was report authors James Bowes, Sharron Kelliher and Kieran O’Dwyer. Picture: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 04:21 PM

Better parenting support initiatives in prisons and communities could improve outcomes for children with a parent in prison and could help cut re-offending rates, according to a new report.

Research conducted on behalf of the Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) looked at the experiences of families affected by having a member in jail and said family-orientated programmes could help them while the inmate is in prison and after their release.

The report, entitled Prisoners Returning Home: Prisoners and Family Reintegration Project, was written by Dr Kieran O’Dwyer, Sharron Kelliher and James Bowes and includes input from inmates of Castlerea Prison and Loughan House.

It found examples of good practice and assistance for families, but also shortcomings, including in the level of support made available to families when the person who has been serving the sentence is released.

In one case study, a woman who had just given birth by C-Section described the circumstances of her partner seeing their child: "So, he was let out and I thought he was coming up with the chaplain.

No, he came up I think with six guards and he was in handcuffs, but they had him in like a little separate room at the top of the stairs and I had to bring the baby down.

According to the report, nobody had told either of them that this was going to be the nature of the visit and afterwards the woman said she went back to her bed and "‘cried her eyes out’ with disappointment and embarrassment".

READ MORE

Martin does not see support pact between FF and FG lasting until April

Another woman quoted in the report said: "you do feel like you are alone when your partner is in prison and you are doing a sentence yourself.”

The report highlighted the positive role played by many prison officers and how overnight releases are provided to help inmates and their family acclimatise to release.

The report also focussed on the contrast between standard and family visits, the importance of consistent, quality contact with children, the value of staggered home visits, the harm of poor communication, the importance of getting on with prison officers and the potential positive impact of parenthood on a prisoner.

It said there was a need for child-friendly policies and access, pre-release preparation, as well as release and post-release support, especially meeting family re-integration needs and awareness-raising programmes, including for prison staff.

It also referred to the difficulties and tensions that can emerge in a household when someone returns from prison and referred to previous research that found that prisoners who have good bonds with their families on release are 38% less likely to re-offend than those who don’t.

The report referred to programmes operated by the Child and Family Agency including Meitheal, and Tusla's co-ordination role. "However prisoner families are reluctant to engage with Tusla because of its association with child protection and the service depends on initiation by the family," it said, adding there were similar issues with family welfare conferencing.

As for the development of a potential service by the Irish Prison Service, the report said "disadvantages attaching to this option include a likely reluctance on the part of prisoners and their families to engage after release and the associated significant extension of the role of prison officers into the community".

Instead the report recommends either an extended role for an existing independent “through-the-gate” service such as the Irish Association for Social Inclusion Opportunities (IASIO) or a new community-based service operating along lines similar to Bedford Row in Limerick.

CDI CEO Marian Quinn said: "It became clear that the basis for successful reintegration should start as soon as imprisonment begins."

- You can read the report in full here

READ MORE

Galway harbourmaster criticises forecasters as cargo ship hits rocks during Storm Elsa

More on this topic

Up to 6,000 children will have a parent in prison this Christmas - reportUp to 6,000 children will have a parent in prison this Christmas - report

Prison officers' colour coding system necessary to prevent gangs meeting - Deputy General SecretaryPrison officers' colour coding system necessary to prevent gangs meeting - Deputy General Secretary

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector

Brain damaged homeless man in prison case 'a social policy failure', says Irish Penal Reform TrustBrain damaged homeless man in prison case 'a social policy failure', says Irish Penal Reform Trust


TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

We just really don’t like Christmas pudding, being too full of tough dried things which have about as much mouth appeal as nuts and bolts.Currabinny Cooks: Alternative Christmas treats for fellow pudding haters

I suffer from heartburn and usually take great care of my diet. Is there something I could take to minimise the damage?Natural health: 'I'm dreading the rich food over Christmas'; 'I'm breastfeeding and have developed mastitis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »