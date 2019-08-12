News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Best meteor shower of the year' set to light up night skies

'Best meteor shower of the year' set to light up night skies
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 12:14 PM

A display of celestial fireworks is set to peak late tonight as the Earth flies through a cloud of cometary dust.

If skies are clear, the Perseid meteor shower should be visible across the country from around midnight until 5.30am.

The event is one of the highpoints in the celestial calendar, occurring each year as the Earth ploughs through dusty debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

The meteors, mostly no bigger than a grain of sand, burn up as they hit the atmosphere at 58 kilometres (36 miles) per second to produce a shooting stream of light in the sky.

Peak temperatures can reach anywhere from 1,648 to 5,537 C (3,000 to 10,000 Fahrenheit) as they speed across the sky.

The meteors are called Perseids because they seem to dart out of the constellation Perseus.

Astronomy Ireland, who described tonight's display as "the best meteor shower of the year", is asking everyone in Ireland to help count the Perseids.

'Best meteor shower of the year' set to light up night skies

Details are on the society's website astronomy.ie but all you need do is to count how many you see every 15 minutes and send them to the address given on the website.

David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, said: "This has real scientific value as we only know how these meteor showers develop by members of the public counting them while they view the beautiful spectacle of nature that is a meteor shower."

"You do not need any telescopes or binoculars, just normal human eyesight, oh, and a clear sky, but a few clouds won't spoil the view especially as you have all the hours of darkness to see them and this shower is known for producing some brilliant fireballs.

"I remember seeing one that lit up the whole countryside like daylight for a few seconds."

READ MORE

Dogs Trust is offering free dog microchipping certificate amnesty this week

More on this topic

Ireland to experience partial lunar eclipse on anniversary of moon landingIreland to experience partial lunar eclipse on anniversary of moon landing

Northern Lights may be visible in Ireland this weekendNorthern Lights may be visible in Ireland this weekend

UCD team among 200 astronomers to publish new map of the sky after finding thousands more galaxiesUCD team among 200 astronomers to publish new map of the sky after finding thousands more galaxies

A rare 'super blue blood moon' wil light up sky tomorrow night ... but not in IrelandA rare 'super blue blood moon' wil light up sky tomorrow night ... but not in Ireland

meteorPerseidsAstronomy IrelandTOPIC: Astronomy

More in this Section

Concerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test resultsConcerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test results

Court hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted onlineCourt hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted online

'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students

Man dies in collision with truck in CorkMan dies in collision with truck in Cork


Lifestyle

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

Herbal infusions can contain properties to alleviate problems associated with menstruation, says Ciara McDonnell.Period pain: Can herbal teas beat PMS?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »