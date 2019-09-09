News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bertie Ahern on Boris visit: Backstop won't work without input from DUP and UUP

Boris Johnson in Dublin this morning. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 10:26 AM

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that it was “about time” that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Dublin for talks.

“It is good that the meeting is taking place. The fact that he’s here is a good thing. It’s about time,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

The concept of the unity of the island for agri-foods mentioned by Mr Johnson was not to be confused with the backstop, he said. They were two distinct issues.

The original idea of the backstop was worthy of discussion, added Mr Ahern, but the only way that should be done is with input from the DUP and the UUP in the discussions. “It won’t work otherwise.”

Boris is running out of road. If he’s going to make progress by the 19th he will have to negotiate. What he should have started six weeks ago.

“He’s putting pressure back on us.”

