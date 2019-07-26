News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bertie Ahern: Boris Johnson’s Brexit deadline ‘not bright’

Bertie Ahern: Boris Johnson’s Brexit deadline ‘not bright’
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 10:22 AM

Boris Johnson has been warned by one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement that it is “not bright” to force a rigid deadline on Brexit negotiations.

Former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, also said the British Prime Minister’s aim to secure a new deal with the European Union (EU) is barely achievable by the October 31 deadline.

Mr Johnson has made a “do or die” commitment to achieve Brexit by that date, even if it means leaving the EU without a deal.

Mr Ahern, who served as Taoiseach from 1997 to 2008, urged against seeking simplistic solutions to the complex problem of the backstop to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“I think we should all avoid trying to come up with simplistic solutions that this can all be done just by waving a hand or the stroke of a pen,” he said.

“It is complex, it is difficult, it is new, and I think forcing a deadline into that is not bright, and I put it no stronger than that.”

The man who brokered the heralded peace deal with Tony Blair discussed the challenge Mr Johnson will face in getting a deal by the deadline.

I just don’t see how such a tight timescale - (it’s) nothing to do with the determination, or skill, or ability, or anything - just to agree a whole new agreement, it’s just very hard to see how that can be done by Halloween

Mr Ahern said Theresa May’s thrice-failed Withdrawal Agreement clearly states that an alternative solution in the transition period would halt the necessity for the backstop.

He recommended Mr Johnson studies the deal now having “been busy in his campaign”.

“But when he gets time to read it and see there’s an enormous amount of language written about having an international arbitrator that will decide whether this can continue indefinitely,” he said.

Mr Johnson has called for the “abolition” of the backstop and for the renegotiation of a new deal.

Brussels has poured cold water on a fresh agreement, with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker telling him the existing Withdrawal Agreement was “the best and only” deal possible.

READ MORE

'There is no way this can stay open' - neighbours to protest outside creche featured in expose

- Press Association

More on this topic

Boris Johnson focuses on police pledge following warning over Brexit Boris Johnson focuses on police pledge following warning over Brexit

Boris Johnson warned of ‘disaster’ unless he keeps Brexit promiseBoris Johnson warned of ‘disaster’ unless he keeps Brexit promise

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticismVaradkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

Johnson warned Britain will not get future EU trade deal without backstopJohnson warned Britain will not get future EU trade deal without backstop

Bertie AhernBoris JohnsonBrexitpoliticsTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Government to take 'health led approach' in reforming drug possession lawsGovernment to take 'health led approach' in reforming drug possession laws

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticismVaradkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raidGardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid

Gardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands PrisonGardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands Prison


Lifestyle

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »