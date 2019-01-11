Bertie Ahern and Micheál Martin to speak in Killarney

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and current Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are to speak at the Killarney Economic conference next week.

Both will speak on the challenges Brexit presents for this country.

Bertie Ahern

Last year’s inaugural conference heard from Arlene Foster. This year, British and European politicians and academics will address the issue, including a former special advisor to Michael Gove and former minister of state for European affairs Lucinda Creighton.

Legal issues in the wake of the UK leaving the economic union, the future of the political relationship between the two islands and the challenges posed by business are some of the topics.

The speakers are drawn from a variety of backgrounds including media, think-tanks in Europe and the UK, and leading universities.

Our conference this year takes place in a critical and historic week and there is still so much uncertainty,” said conference organiser and historian William Sheehan.

Speakers include Dr Catherine Barnard, senior fellow in the Changing Europe Think Tank and professor of European Union law, Cambridge. Also speaking will be Peter Bellew, chief operating officer of Ryanair. Mr Bellew has strong local connections having first ventured into the aviation industry at Kerry Airport in 1993.

International terrorism challenges will be addressed by leading expert Edward Burke, a director of the Centre for Conflict, Security and Terrorism at the University of Nottingham.

The conference will take place at The Brehon Hotel next Thursday and Friday. The combined gala dinner and conference ticket costs €295.