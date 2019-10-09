Berlinda Carlisle pulls out of sell-out Cork gig tonight due to throat infection

American singer Belinda Carlisle, best-known for hits like Circle in the Sand and Heaven is a Place on Earth, has been forced to cancel her sell-out gig in Cork tonight on medical advice.

In a statement issued this morning, her promoter said Ms Carlisle, 61, has come down with a severe throat infection.

She was seen by a doctor first thing this morning and has been advised that it is impossible for her to perform, they said.

"As this was the last date on Belinda's European tour it is not possible to re-schedule in the short term so full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders," they said.

"We are very aware that fans have travelled from all over Ireland for tonight's show at great expense and we can assure people that this decision was not taken lightly.

"We are extremely sorry for this turn of events and will endeavour to bring Belinda back to Cork at the earliest possible opportunity."

Ms Carlisle was due to appear in the Cork Opera House.