'Bereft': Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal accident in which boy, 7, died

Dublin City Council has confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in a tragic accident in Dublin yesterday.

A seven-year-old boy was knocked down and killed by a street-cleaning vehicle in Ballymun.

Both the gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating

Yesterday afternoon at around 4.30pm the boy was knocked down by a Dublin City Council street-cleaning vehicle. He was rushed to Temple Street Children’s hospital with serious injuries, but he passed away yesterday evening.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s was brought to the Mater where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Dublin City Council says it extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family of the young child who passed away yesterday evening following a tragic accident involving a Council Vehicle.

UPDATE 2.30pm: The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Paul McAuliffe has spoken of the shock and sadness in the Ballymun area following the death of a seven-year-old child after he was struck by a Dublin City Council road sweeper truck on Sunday afternoon.

Cllr McAuliffe, who is a public representative for Ballymun, told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the entire area had been “plunged under a veil of deep sadness”.

What had happened was every parent’s worst nightmare, he said, adding:"It really is unbearable."

"Ballymun is a very strong community, they will rally around the family, we are here to support them.”

The Lord Mayor said that the entire staff of Dublin City Council extended their sympathy to the family and that an investigation process is being carried out by an Garda Siochana, who were calling for witnesses. The driver of the truck was “bereft”, he said.

Details of what had happened will emerge in the coming weeks, he said, adding: “Today is about being with the family.”

Anyone with information should come forward, he urged. “We have great community police in Ballymun station. The family would welcome that too.”