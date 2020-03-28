Bereaved father’s plea for letters from public

The father of three young children tragically found dead at their home in January has issued an appeal for letters from the public to help him cope with isolation during the Covid-19 crisis.

Andrew McGinley said on Twitter that he was struggling with isolation at this time and “really missing the company”, asking the public to help him through written contact.

Mr McGinley suffered unimaginable personal tragedy when the bodies of Conor, aged 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, were found at their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

Using the Twitter name Conor’s Clips, Mr McGinley said: “I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company.

"I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me?

"If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome.”

He also posted a handwritten note in which he wrote: “If you want something to do, or to give your kids something to do, then I’d be delighted to get cards or letters about anything.”

Conor’s Clips on YouTube is the result of a promise by Mr McGinley to his son.

Mr McGinley said that, during Christmas 2019, Conor declared that he wanted to start a YouTube channel.

Letters to Mr McGinley can be sent to Newcastle, Co Dublin, Eircode D22VH77.