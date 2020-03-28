News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Bereaved father’s plea for letters from public

Bereaved father’s plea for letters from public
Andrew McGinley with his children Conor, Darragh and Carla
By Pádraig Hoare
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 06:30 AM

The father of three young children tragically found dead at their home in January has issued an appeal for letters from the public to help him cope with isolation during the Covid-19 crisis.

Andrew McGinley said on Twitter that he was struggling with isolation at this time and “really missing the company”, asking the public to help him through written contact.

Mr McGinley suffered unimaginable personal tragedy when the bodies of Conor, aged 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, were found at their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

Using the Twitter name Conor’s Clips, Mr McGinley said: “I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company. 

"I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me? 

"If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome.”

He also posted a handwritten note in which he wrote: “If you want something to do, or to give your kids something to do, then I’d be delighted to get cards or letters about anything.”

Conor’s Clips on YouTube is the result of a promise by Mr McGinley to his son. 

Mr McGinley said that, during Christmas 2019, Conor declared that he wanted to start a YouTube channel.

Letters to Mr McGinley can be sent to Newcastle, Co Dublin, Eircode D22VH77.

READ MORE

'We’re afraid too': Stretched resources have left system at breaking point, warns nurse

More on this topic

Support service for medics to expand due to concern about likely increase of PTSDSupport service for medics to expand due to concern about likely increase of PTSD

'We’re afraid too': Stretched resources have left system at breaking point, warns nurse'We’re afraid too': Stretched resources have left system at breaking point, warns nurse

Larry Ryan: Real life stepping up and going down to fill the sporting gapsLarry Ryan: Real life stepping up and going down to fill the sporting gaps

Letter to the Editor: Virus forcing us to prioritise needs and not wantsLetter to the Editor: Virus forcing us to prioritise needs and not wants


TOPIC: Coronavirus