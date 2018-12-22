Bereaved family ‘unfair’ on driver reform; Rural TDs critical of 'appalling' new laws

The family of a mother and daughter who died after a collision with an out-of-control learner driver have been called “unreasonable people” who forced through an “appalling” change in driving laws.

The so-called Clancy amendment, which came into effect at midnight, means that car owners who knowingly allow their vehicles to be used by unaccompanied learner drivers face stiff fines or even jail if caught.

Geraldine Clancy and her daughter Louise were killed on December 22, 2015, after unaccompanied learner driver Susan Gleeson lost control of her car. Their family has campaigned vigorously since their deaths for the laws to be changed.

Geraldine Clancy and her daughter Louise.

Geraldine’s husband Noel yesterday welcomed the introduction of the laws, saying they will help save lives.

However, Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath said the Clancy family were being “unreasonable” on foot of their shocking loss.

Mr McGrath and other rural TDs strongly opposed the Clancy amendment, saying Transport Minister Shane Ross should have ignored the family’s pleas.

“It shows you we have a minister who is anti-rural Ireland,” said Mr McGrath. “He has listened to Mr Clancy, who is traumatised obviously. But you cannot make legislation based on unreasonable people who are traumatised.

“You can’t make legislation based on that. You have to be reasonable.

My sympathies to Mr Clancy on his sad loss. But we cannot make laws for one or two tragic accidents. You have to think of the common good. I think it is appalling anti-rural, anti-young people amendment. It is hugely discriminatory and I hope it is challenged in the courts.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae said he felt the amendment was wrong.

“My view has not changed and I still have very strong reservations that this new law will save any lives,” he said. “I have every respect not only for the Clancy family but any family, we are all very sorry for their loss. This is a step too far.”

Ahead of the law change, Mr Ross said he anticipated the law would have a “serious impact on driving culture in this country”.

“I hope vehicle owners will act responsibly when allowing learners to drive their vehicles, be those learners sons and daughters, friends, or other family members,” he said.

He hit out at delays to the legislation caused by the rural TDs, saying it had been held up for an “unacceptable amount of time”.

Mr Ross said unaccompanied learner driving is “illegal, and it is dangerous”, adding it was important “once and for all that we need to stamp out the entirely false notion that once someone has a learner permit they are free to drive as they wish”.

“A learner permit is not a driving licence,” said Mr Ross. “It does not grant the holder the automatic right to use a car for commuting or socialising purposes, unless, of course, that learner is accompanied. Those who argue that putting an end to unaccompanied learner driving will somehow make life harder for people are missing the point.”

Mr Ross denied his proposals were about “crucifying” rural Ireland and making life difficult for young people.

“The reality is that we are doing neither of these things,” he said. “This new piece of legislation is about preventing collisions and saving lives.”

The Road Safety Authority said an average of 12 fatal road crashes a year involve a learner driver and about 10 of those are not accompanied by a qualified driver. The current legislation allows for the unaccompanied learner drivers to be penalised but not the vehicle owners.

Under the amended Road Traffic Amendment Act, the owners of these vehicles will be fined and gardaí will be empowered to impound their cars.