News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Belinda Carlisle pulls out of sell-out Cork gig tonight due to throat infection

Belinda Carlisle pulls out of sell-out Cork gig tonight due to throat infection
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 12:51 PM

American singer Belinda Carlisle, best-known for hits like Circle in the Sand and Heaven is a Place on Earth, has been forced to cancel her sell-out gig in Cork tonight on medical advice.

In a statement issued this morning, her promoter said Ms Carlisle, 61, has come down with a severe throat infection.

She was seen by a doctor first thing this morning and has been advised that it is impossible for her to perform, they said.

"As this was the last date on Belinda's European tour it is not possible to re-schedule in the short term so full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders," they said.

"We are very aware that fans have travelled from all over Ireland for tonight's show at great expense and we can assure people that this decision was not taken lightly.

"We are extremely sorry for this turn of events and will endeavour to bring Belinda back to Cork at the earliest possible opportunity."

Ms Carlisle was due to appear in the Cork Opera House.

READ MORE

10 closure orders served on Irish food business in September

More on this topic

Gardaí renew appeal as son makes plea for missing Cork mother to come homeGardaí renew appeal as son makes plea for missing Cork mother to come home

Cork assault: ‘People just stood around and filmed it’ as attackers attempted to 'dismantle my face'Cork assault: ‘People just stood around and filmed it’ as attackers attempted to 'dismantle my face'

Assault in Cork city leaves woman bloodied and bruisedAssault in Cork city leaves woman bloodied and bruised

'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann


Belinda CarlisleTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

Wellness retreats, yoga workshops and fitness camps – take your pick of the best active breaks, says Ciara McDonnell.Six of the best fitness retreats in Ireland

Turn over a new leaf and fire up the taste buds this autumn with these top tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

After half a century of mysteries, Scooby snacks and unmasking ghouls, Luke Rix-Standing looks back at the canine crime-stopper’s enduring appeal.Scooby-Doo at 50: The surprisingly spooky kid’s show that became a benchmark of pop culture

Dyslexia is relatively common – but it can still be a source of confusion for many families. Liz Connor talks to an expert.Struggling with reading and writing? What to do if you think your child may have dyslexia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »