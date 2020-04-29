News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Belfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversity

Belfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversity
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Microplastics pollution is causing disruption and behavioural changes among hermit crab populations, researchers have claimed.

Academics from Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University authored the paper, which focused on the impact on the crabs, which require shells from snails for protection and to reproduce.

The new research has found that exposure to microplastics left them less likely to later touch or enter high-quality shells.

Lead researcher Dr Gareth Arnott, from Queen’s University, said exposure to microplastics has a detrimental impact on the crabs.

“Our research shows that exposure to microplastics can have important effects on animal behaviour. More specifically, in this case it had a detrimental effect on shell selection behaviour in hermit crabs,” he said.

“As this behaviour is vital for hermit crab survival and reproduction, there could be important long-term consequences.”

During their research, the academics divided hermit crabs between experimental tanks, half containing microplastics while the other half had no plastic.

READ MORE

Mike Pence tours medical clinic without a face mask

After five days, the hermit crabs were moved into low-quality shells with the option for alternative high-quality shells offering more protection.

Dr Arnott added: “Our research shows for the first time how microplastics are disrupting and causing behavioural changes among the hermit crab population.

“These crabs are an important part of the ecosystem, responsible for ‘cleaning up’ the sea through eating up decomposed sea-life and bacteria.

“By providing a hard, mobile surface, hermit crabs are also walking wildlife gardens. They host over 100 invertebrate species – far more than live snails or non-living substrates.

“Additionally, commercially-valuable species prey on hermit crabs, such as cod, ling, and wolf-fish.

“With these findings of effects on animal behaviour, the microplastic pollution crisis is therefore threatening biodiversity more than is currently recognised so it is vital that we act now to tackle this issue before it becomes too late.”

The research is published in Biology Letters.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gives birth to baby boy

More on this topic

David Attenborough in plea for world to ‘stop waste and cherish our planet’David Attenborough in plea for world to ‘stop waste and cherish our planet’

Warming seas affecting fish size, Trinity scientist warnsWarming seas affecting fish size, Trinity scientist warns

The Irish Examiner View: It’s still up to usThe Irish Examiner View: It’s still up to us

Japan criticised for ‘highly insufficient’ climate plansJapan criticised for ‘highly insufficient’ climate plans


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

EducationEnvironmentNatureTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Healthcare staff could work from home if childcare unavailableHealthcare staff could work from home if childcare unavailable

AGSI condemns verbal 'abuse' of garda in social media videoAGSI condemns verbal 'abuse' of garda in social media video

Clampers return to full levels in Dublin cityClampers return to full levels in Dublin city

Over 3k children wait more than 12 months for community psychology servicesOver 3k children wait more than 12 months for community psychology services


Lifestyle

It’s hard to keep anything under wraps these days, and advance word on this eagerly-awaited adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, was that it wouldn’t disappoint. And, thankfully, it didn’t.Review: Normal People, RTÉ One

W HENEVER Shigeru Miyamoto meets his maker, it will be a very sad day for gaming. Miyamoto is almost certainly the most beloved game developer of all time, having created both Mario and Zelda, among other titles. Thankfully, his legacy will be left behind in another maker.GameTech: Miyamoto’s vision for Mario lives on through fans

A new book looks at the wealth of poetry talent that emerged from UCC in the 1970s. But what was special about that era, Colette Sheridan asks the authorNew book looks at Cork’s golden generation of poets

Vegetarians and vegans, look away now. We will feature these options in the weeks ahead but today is for carnivoresHow nice to meat you: Renowned chefs give their recipes for carnivores during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »