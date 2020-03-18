Belfast pharmacy builds glass partition to protect against Covid-19

A Belfast pharmacist has built a glass barrier between staff and customers to help protect against Covid-19.

Peter Rice manages McKenzie’s Pharmacy on the Falls Road. Goods are passed through a letterbox sized hole at the front of the shop (Liam McBurney/PA)

Goods are passed through a letterbox sized hole at the front of the shop.

Mr Rice said the step would help avoid unnecessary contact.

He added: “We built this for the safety of our staff.

“We are seeing a significant amount of items and patients coming through, patients being quite strained and stressed.

“We are seeing sick people coming in and we want to make sure that our staff stay healthy so that our pharmacy stays open.”

Terence Kelly was among those picking up his medication.

He said the glass partition protected him from the virus.

He is vulnerable since he has heart problems and has undergone cancer treatment.

Mr Kelly added: “I can understand why they are doing it.”

