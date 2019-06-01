Belfast golf club evacuated after suspicious object found

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
A golf club in east Belfast has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object.
It was reportedly found under a car.
Police and Army bomb disposal experts are at the scene of the security alert at Shandon Park Golf Club.
