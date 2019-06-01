NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Belfast golf club evacuated after suspicious object found

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 04:26 PM

A golf club in east Belfast has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object.

It was reportedly found under a car.

Police and Army bomb disposal experts are at the scene of the security alert at Shandon Park Golf Club.

Northern Ireland

