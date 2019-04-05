NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Belfast coffee roaster to represent Ireland on world stage

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 04:55 PM

A Belfast bean roaster represents Ireland in the World Coffee Championships next week.

Stephen Houston will take on more than 100 competitors from across the globe in the competition in Boston.

The event lasts four days and the winner will lift the World Brewers Cup.

Mr Houston is head roaster at Bailies Coffee Roasters.

He said: “I’ve a passion for coffee and have loved working as head roaster at Bailies Coffee in Belfast for the past five years.

“I know that we punch above our weight in terms of the quality and our dedication to how we roast our coffee.

“I’m determined to prove that Ireland has the best brewer of coffee in the world.”

The World Brewers Cup competition highlights the craft of filter coffee brewing by hand, promoting manual coffee brewing and service excellence.

Competitors will prepare and serve three drinks for a panel of judges.

Mr Houston has been putting in countless hours and working late nights.

Russell Bailie, founder and managing director of Bailies Coffee Roasters, said “Here at Bailies, we’re big supporters of Stephen, we’re very proud of Stephen competing on the world stage, there’s really no better man for the job.

“It’s a testament to his passion, dedication and knowledge and is especially pleasing that the winning Irish coffee was sourced directly from our farming partner in Costa Rica, Esteban Villalobos Corrales.”

- Press Association

BelfastCoffeeWorld Coffee Championships

