News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Belfast Bombardier plant linked with €1bn sale - report

Belfast Bombardier plant linked with €1bn sale - report
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 08:58 AM

Manufacturing company Bombardier is close to selling its Belfast plant, according to a report.

Reuters reports that the company is in "advanced talks" to sell three facilities - including Belfast's wing-making plant - to Spirit AeroSystems.

Reuters cites "two sources familiar with the matter" and say Bombardier could be sold for more than $1bn.

Two other factories - in Morocco and Dallas - would be included in the sale.

The Canadian manufacturer employs more than 3,500 people in its Northern Ireland division, which it put up for sale in May.

There had been fears for the jobs in the North, but Reuters say the two companies are "nearing a deal".

Bombardier declined to comment to the news agency, while Spirt "did not immediately respond to a request for comment out of business hours".

Spirit designs and manufactures aerostructures for commercial and defense aircraft and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

Last summer, a Belfast team from Bombardier won a prestigious engineering innovation award for developing a component to minimise an aircraft’s environmental impact.

READ MORE

Gardaí warn of increase in credit card related fraud in Dublin


TOPIC: Bombardier

More in this Section

Stroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant postStroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant post

High Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewalHigh Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewal

Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-runWoman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

Judge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being providedJudge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being provided


Lifestyle

Julia Pochko returns to Cork for the classic ballet.She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her training regime and the importance of dance to her life.Julia Pochko on falling in love with ballet and her return to Cork

Here are Des O'Drscoll's top Netflix picks for the month of November.Best of Netflix for November

With sustainable, locally-made goods in high demand, the best Cork and Kerry food producers are coming together to showcase their products as Munster’s largest indoor food market returns to Cork CIty Hall, writes Ciara McDonnell.Made in Munster: The best of Cork and Kerry sustainable foods on show at Cork City Hall

World Vegan Day on Friday celebrates animal-free food and clothing. While researching vegan options in Cork city, the wide variety on offer — cappuccinos, lattés and hot chocolates, milk substitutes such as oat, coconut, and soya alternatives — suggests huge demand.Plant power: Eight vegan meals put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »