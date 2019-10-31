Belfast Bombardier plant linked with €1bn sale - report

Manufacturing company Bombardier is close to selling its Belfast plant, according to a report.

Reuters reports that the company is in "advanced talks" to sell three facilities - including Belfast's wing-making plant - to Spirit AeroSystems.

Reuters cites "two sources familiar with the matter" and say Bombardier could be sold for more than $1bn.

Two other factories - in Morocco and Dallas - would be included in the sale.

The Canadian manufacturer employs more than 3,500 people in its Northern Ireland division, which it put up for sale in May.

There had been fears for the jobs in the North, but Reuters say the two companies are "nearing a deal".

Bombardier declined to comment to the news agency, while Spirt "did not immediately respond to a request for comment out of business hours".

Spirit designs and manufactures aerostructures for commercial and defense aircraft and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

Last summer, a Belfast team from Bombardier won a prestigious engineering innovation award for developing a component to minimise an aircraft’s environmental impact.