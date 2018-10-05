Home»Breaking News»ireland

Begger carried knife in pants to defend his cash

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 05:00 AM

By Liam Heylin

A man begging on the street was caught with a knife down in his pants but he claimed the only reason he carried it was that he was sick of people taking the cup he used for begging.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a four-month jail sentence on Roy Edmonds, 31, of Cork Simon Community, and said he did not accept that as an excuse for Edmonds carrying the knife.

Judge Kelleher said that carrying a knife in Cork city centre was too serious an offence and he imposed the jail term.

Garda Brendan Ryan encountered the accused on August 19 and there was a knife concealed in the back of his pants at Oliver Plunkett St.

Edmonds admitted it was for his own protection and said he was sick of people taking his cup.

Three days earlier, he was found to be drunk and a danger to himself at St Patrick’s St in the middle of the afternoon.

On September 15, he was actively begging at 4.30 pm on Maylor St, obstructing the passage of pedestrians on St Patrick St, Cork, by begging.

Inspector Gary McPolin said at Cork District Court that the accused had 165 previous convictions including counts for begging.

Eddie Burke said that generally the defendant gave no difficulty to gardaí in their encounters with him and co-operates once arrested.

Judge Kelleher said in relation to carrying the knife: “I don’t accept it is a correct thing to do for your own protection.”


KEYWORDS

CourtCork

Related Articles

Destroying pet dog ‘would cause family consternation’

Recovering addict reverted to drugs after ankle injury

Strict bail terms for Cork man accused of harassing woman

Homeless man tells court he carried knife because people kept stealing cup he used for begging

More in this Section

Homeless man tells court he carried knife because people kept stealing cup he used for begging

Fundraising campaign underway for family of Latvian man who drowned in Kerry

Men accounted for nearly 80% of suicides last year, new figures

Donald Tusk says a Canada-style Brexit deal is still on the table after Varadkar meeting


Breaking Stories

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

Mind matters: 15 ways to boost your mental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »