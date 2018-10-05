Begger carried knife in pants to defend his cash

By Liam Heylin

A man begging on the street was caught with a knife down in his pants but he claimed the only reason he carried it was that he was sick of people taking the cup he used for begging.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a four-month jail sentence on Roy Edmonds, 31, of Cork Simon Community, and said he did not accept that as an excuse for Edmonds carrying the knife.

Judge Kelleher said that carrying a knife in Cork city centre was too serious an offence and he imposed the jail term.

Garda Brendan Ryan encountered the accused on August 19 and there was a knife concealed in the back of his pants at Oliver Plunkett St.

Edmonds admitted it was for his own protection and said he was sick of people taking his cup.

Three days earlier, he was found to be drunk and a danger to himself at St Patrick’s St in the middle of the afternoon.

On September 15, he was actively begging at 4.30 pm on Maylor St, obstructing the passage of pedestrians on St Patrick St, Cork, by begging.

Inspector Gary McPolin said at Cork District Court that the accused had 165 previous convictions including counts for begging.

Eddie Burke said that generally the defendant gave no difficulty to gardaí in their encounters with him and co-operates once arrested.

Judge Kelleher said in relation to carrying the knife: “I don’t accept it is a correct thing to do for your own protection.”