Beef Plan Movement to begin consulting members amid warnings

The Beef Plan Movement will tomorrow begin the process of consulting its members on the agreements reached following marathon talks with industry stakeholders - though senior figures have warned the measures do not go far enough.

A document outlining the outcome of the lengthy meetings held in the past week has been circulated among members of the grassroots farmer’s organisation, with branches across the country due to meet and give their verdicts on its findings over the next week.

However, the initial response to what has emerged from the summit at the Department of Agriculture’s headquarters at Backweston, Kildare, has already cast doubt as to whether the concessions will be enough to appease beef farmers.

The Irish Examiner has seen the document agreed by the Beef Plan Movement, Meat Industry Ireland representing the processors, the Department, and other farming bodies.

Among the measures agreed: Teagasc is to revert by end August with specifications for a study on a review of the gird, with input from industry and Bord Bia, with any revisions subject to consideration by farmers and processors

Cattle must spend the last 70 days unbroken on a Bord Bia-certified farm prior to slaughter to avail of a Quality Assured rating and an associated bonus. This 70 days residency is to be reduced to 60 days following the talks

The Department of Agriculture has agreed to introduce an appeal system for carcass classification in manual grading factories

An expert report on new technology in mechanical carcass classification will be considered by the minister and published in the near future

Bord Bia agreed to a number of beef promotional measures in key EU markets

An independent study of price composition along the supply chain will be commissioned by the department

The requirement for an independent grocery regulator. This will be considered as part of the public consultation process

Meat Industry Ireland has agreed to allow farmers opt out of paying insurance costs for animals delivered to factories

Speaking following the conclusion of the talks, Dermot O’Brien, chair of the County Kerry Branch of the Beef Plan Movement, said the agreements represented ‘small wins’, but that suckler farmers will expect more concessions.

“I would have to say that the Beef Plan Movement would not be happy with the overall progress and we would not be in acceptance of everything at the meeting, and we wish to consult with our members nationwide and we will take it from there,” Mr O’Brien told the Today programme on RTÉ Radio 1.

An issue he cited that was not met to his satisfaction was the 30-month age limit applied to cattle.

Now we have a situation where large volumes of cattle, reaching 30 months, are now being supplied to the factory, and therefore the factory can offer what price they feel justified in offering. This is an issue and we wanted to have this addressed.

“I find it unacceptable that there was no budge on this and we're going to continue fighting for this as we feel that our members will not accept this because it was a minimum ask,” he said.

He added that he took “serious offense” from legal letters served to him and other farmers over their part in the protests outside meat factories in recent weeks.