Beef Plan Movement to begin consulting members amid warnings

The Beef Plan Movement will tomorrow begin the process of consulting its members on the agreements reached following marathon talks with industry stakeholders - though senior figures have warned the measures do not go far enough.
A document outlining the outcome of the lengthy meetings held in the past week has been circulated among members of the grassroots farmer’s organisation, with branches across the country due to meet and give their verdicts on its findings over the next week.
However, the initial response to what has emerged from the summit at the Department of Agriculture’s headquarters at Backweston, Kildare, has already cast doubt as to whether the concessions will be enough to appease beef farmers.
The Irish Examiner has seen the document agreed by the Beef Plan Movement, Meat Industry Ireland representing the processors, the Department, and other farming bodies.
Speaking following the conclusion of the talks, Dermot O’Brien, chair of the County Kerry Branch of the Beef Plan Movement, said the agreements represented ‘small wins’, but that suckler farmers will expect more concessions.
“I would have to say that the Beef Plan Movement would not be happy with the overall progress and we would not be in acceptance of everything at the meeting, and we wish to consult with our members nationwide and we will take it from there,” Mr O’Brien told the Today programme on RTÉ Radio 1.
An issue he cited that was not met to his satisfaction was the 30-month age limit applied to cattle.
“I find it unacceptable that there was no budge on this and we're going to continue fighting for this as we feel that our members will not accept this because it was a minimum ask,” he said.
He added that he took “serious offense” from legal letters served to him and other farmers over their part in the protests outside meat factories in recent weeks.