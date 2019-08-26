News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Beef Plan Movement distance themselves from unofficial pickets at meat factories

Beef Plan Movement distance themselves from unofficial pickets at meat factories
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, August 26, 2019 - 01:22 PM

A number of unofficial pickets are being held outside meat factories today by beef farmers who remain unhappy with proposals to support the sector.

A package hammered out between representative bodies, the beef industry and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed last week has been rejected by the Beef Plan Movement.

However, the group has distanced themselves from those picketing today.

Farmers feel that processors and retailers get too much of the end cost charged to customers and are calling for more transparency on the price given at the factory gate.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said it is very disappointing that protests have resumed at a small number of beef processing sites.

The group said significant efforts have been made in talks between processors and farm organisations over the last fortnight; progress was made on a number of issues raised by farm representatives as well as agreement for ongoing work on several other areas which, if allowed to conclude, should be positive for beef producers.

"Peaceful protest is a right of all, but any disruption of normal processing activity which impacts businesses, staff and farmer suppliers is unacceptable and will only do further damage in an already difficult trading environment," MII said in a statement.

However, vice-chairman of the Beef Plan West Region, David Whelehan, said members feel that while small gains were made during talks last week the proposals on offer do not address the key issues.

"We didn't consent to the deal, we've actually signed off on nothing, the document is only a draft proposal," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"Because we are a volunteer organisation the majority of our members would be part-time farmers who have day jobs and we have had to consult with our membership base, because the whole basis and foundation of our organisation is based around transparency and about listening to our members based on the ground."

But Mr Whelehan also there is "absolutely no way" they would be organising more protests, adding that they have officially stood down.

He said that the pickets seem to be by individual farmers who are aggrieved.

READ MORE

Farmers are facing 'financial ruin', says Beef Plan Movement vice-chairman

More on this topic

Farmers are facing 'financial ruin', says Beef Plan Movement vice-chairmanFarmers are facing 'financial ruin', says Beef Plan Movement vice-chairman

People’s power movement takes on the beef industryPeople’s power movement takes on the beef industry

Beef Plan Movement to begin consulting members amid warningsBeef Plan Movement to begin consulting members amid warnings

Beef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issueBeef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issue

TOPIC: Farmers

More in this Section

'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin

Simon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE planSimon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE plan

Prepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companiesPrepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companies

Plan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of DublinPlan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of Dublin


Lifestyle

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »