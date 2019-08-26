Beef Plan Movement distance themselves from unofficial pickets at meat factories

A number of unofficial pickets are being held outside meat factories today by beef farmers who remain unhappy with proposals to support the sector.

A package hammered out between representative bodies, the beef industry and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed last week has been rejected by the Beef Plan Movement.

However, the group has distanced themselves from those picketing today.

Farmers feel that processors and retailers get too much of the end cost charged to customers and are calling for more transparency on the price given at the factory gate.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said it is very disappointing that protests have resumed at a small number of beef processing sites.

The group said significant efforts have been made in talks between processors and farm organisations over the last fortnight; progress was made on a number of issues raised by farm representatives as well as agreement for ongoing work on several other areas which, if allowed to conclude, should be positive for beef producers.

"Peaceful protest is a right of all, but any disruption of normal processing activity which impacts businesses, staff and farmer suppliers is unacceptable and will only do further damage in an already difficult trading environment," MII said in a statement.

However, vice-chairman of the Beef Plan West Region, David Whelehan, said members feel that while small gains were made during talks last week the proposals on offer do not address the key issues.

"We didn't consent to the deal, we've actually signed off on nothing, the document is only a draft proposal," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"Because we are a volunteer organisation the majority of our members would be part-time farmers who have day jobs and we have had to consult with our membership base, because the whole basis and foundation of our organisation is based around transparency and about listening to our members based on the ground."

But Mr Whelehan also there is "absolutely no way" they would be organising more protests, adding that they have officially stood down.

He said that the pickets seem to be by individual farmers who are aggrieved.