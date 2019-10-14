Beef Market Taskforce meeting postponed after angry scenes outside Department of Agriculture

Update 1.38pm: The first meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce has been postponed after chaotic scenes outside the Department of Agriculture.

The talks were due to take place between state agencies and farmer groups following a deal struck last month in the long-running dispute.

But some farmers jeered and shoved representatives from Meat Industry Ireland, stopping them getting into the building.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has condemned the angry scenes and said it is a "great pity" farmer representatives chose not to air their concerns at the taskforce.

Earlier: Angry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talks

A scuffle has broken out between beef farmers and the boss of Meat Industry Ireland outside the Department of Agriculture in Dublin.

The angry scenes came ahead of the first meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce which was set up following the dispute which led to blockades at dozens of meat factories.

The talks have not started because farmers stopped MII's representatives getting into the building.

They say the taskforce should not meet until all legal threats against farmers are lifted.

Angry scenes as Meat Industry Ireland reps are blocked from entering Beef Taskforce meeting @rtenews pic.twitter.com/BluTx3w7lR— Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) October 14, 2019

Farmers protesting outside say they feel let down.

"We're not going away and we want these talks, these Beef Taskforce talks, not to go ahead at the moment until such time these injunctions are lifted," said one.

Another farmer said: "The future is very bleak for us unless we can get some sort of a good deal on the table.

"And at the moment there is no deal."

Cormac Healy from Meat Industry Ireland insists the legal threats against farmers have been dropped.

"The legal actions in relation to protests and blockades outside meat plants have been honoured and that's all we have to say at the moment.

"They have been honoured," said Mr Healy.