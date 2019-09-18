News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Beef could be off the menu if crisis doesn't end soon, restaurant body warns

Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association Adrian Cummins
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 07:05 AM

Restaurants are warning that beef could soon be off the menu.

It is as a result of the ongoing dispute between farmers and factories.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland is warning that if protests at factories don't end soon, some restaurants won't have beef to serve customers.

Some farmers continue to block access to meat processing plants - despite a deal being reached after marathon talks at the weekend.

Beef processors have been forced to temporarily lay off thousands of staff as a result - with 355 workers at ABP foods in Cahir, Tipperary being sent home yesterday.

The Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association Adrian Cummins is concerned that restaurants will have to take beef off their menus if the blockades are not lifted soon - because there will be "zero supply."

