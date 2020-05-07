News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Beara Bridle Way: Ireland's first Horse Trail competed

Beara Bridle Way: Ireland's first Horse Trail competed
A drone picture of the beautiful West Cork Village of Eyeries on the North West tip of the Beara peninsula. Picture Dan Linehan
By Liz Dunphy
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Ireland’s first Horse Trail, the Beara Bridle Way, which winds through some of the country’s most spectacular scenery, has been completed.

Straddling the Cork and Kerry border, it tracks through the Slieve Miskish mountains above the Beara peninsula west, taking in rugged mountains, endless seascapes and island views, connecting three famous, colourful west cork villages — Castletownbere, Allihies and Eyeries.

Completed with the assistance of Cork County Council, the bridleway is managed by Beara Tourism. The project cost €83,000 with a €53,000 contribution from Rural Economic Development Zones (REDZ) and Cork County Council funding the balance.

As part of the trail, Cork County Council also erected a €96,000 bridge in Caminches, Allihies to enhance safety on the bridleway.

When the project was first initiated in 2016, the British Horse Society was brought in to assess the area because there were no other official horse trails in Ireland. 

Jim O’Sullivan, Beara Tourism, said: “It was important that we followed the correct procedures.  After infrastructural works were completed earlier this year, we got official approval and endorsement from the British Horse Society and Sports Island, which means that the trail is now considered ready to go."

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Ian Doyle, welcomed news of the trail’s completion: "The impacts of Covid-19 have affected the tourism industry severely, but sustainable initiatives such as this will place Cork County in a strong position for recovery, once Government restrictions are lifted. What better way to explore the Wild Atlantic Way and the marine haven that is ’’pure Cork’’ than on horseback!"

Annie O’Neil, owner of Lios Lara Riding Stables in Castletownbere, said the bridleway could provide a very welcome boost to local businesses hit by the Covid-19 crisis: “We had a lot of German and Dutch tourists last year, they loved it.

The Bridle Way links Clonglaskin townland several kilometres west of Castletownbere town with the colourful village of Allihies.
The Bridle Way links Clonglaskin townland several kilometres west of Castletownbere town with the colourful village of Allihies.

"But now Irish people won’t be going on holidays abroad so we may see an increase in Irish holidaymakers coming here, bringing their horses and doing the trail. 

"That’s not only good for local stables but for the B&Bs, pubs and restaurants when they open.” 

Annie has been taking people on the completed parts of the bridleway for the past three years — only people registered with the British Horse Society and holding the appropriate insurance could do so. From May 18, her stables will be open for business again.

“The bridleway is always beautiful, in all directions. Even in the rain last summer people loved it. It’s a six-hour ride from here to Allihies to the beach and back. We bring a packed lunch.” 

The Beara Bridle Way will officially open later this year.

bearabridleway.com

READ MORE

Taoiseach tells Dáil Covid-19 may have been in Ireland last year as he extends €350 payment

More on this topic

International tourist numbers could fall by 80%, data showsInternational tourist numbers could fall by 80%, data shows

Killarney could prove to be barometer for tourism recoveryKillarney could prove to be barometer for tourism recovery

Airlines at risk as travel job losses continue to increaseAirlines at risk as travel job losses continue to increase

Brennan brothers plan to keep Park Hotel in Kenmare open despite Covid-19 slumpBrennan brothers plan to keep Park Hotel in Kenmare open despite Covid-19 slump


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Northern Ireland facing ‘crucial’ decision on easing lockdownNorthern Ireland facing ‘crucial’ decision on easing lockdown

Court reserves decision in Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters challenge against Covid-19 lawsCourt reserves decision in Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters challenge against Covid-19 laws

Childcare deal for 5,000 health worker familiesChildcare deal for 5,000 health worker families

37 more people die from Covid-19 as 265 new cases confirmed37 more people die from Covid-19 as 265 new cases confirmed


Lifestyle

I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle and I’ve noticed my energy levels have started to dip. I’m in my 40s and make sure to eat well and take plenty of exercise. What would you recommend?Natural Health: 'I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle'

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

Serving up the latest food newsThe Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »