Beacon Hospital reveals Ireland's most advanced radiotherapy machine

Beacon Hospital in Dublin has announced that it now houses Ireland’s most advanced radiotherapy machine.

The machine, called The Varian Edge, is the first of its kind in Ireland.

The private hospital, which has offered radiotherapy to patients since 2007, is a leading provider of this state-of-the-art cancer treatment technology which improves the precision of radiotherapy treatment and patient outcomes.

The new machine allows for higher doses of radiation to be targeted with even more accuracy at tumours, it has less impact on surrounding tissues and allows for better results and fewer treatments for patients.

The machine is the first and only of its kind in Ireland, and with only three in the UK and 130 worldwide, it means that Ireland now has access to the very latest technology to treat cancer.

The technology can treat tumours found in brain, spine and lung cancer patients, as well as tumours in other areas of the body that are difficult to reach surgically.

The Edge system offers fast, effective treatment without the need for an incision or to recover in hospital, with some treatment sessions taking as little as 15 minutes.

Professor John G. Armstrong, Director, Radiation Therapy Department at Beacon Hospital and Dr Alina Mihai, Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Beacon Hospital. Picture: Naoise Culhane.

Beacon Hospital has invested €3.2 million in the new machine as part of a broader two-year plan which will see €30m being invested in Beacon Hospital to enhance services, equipment and facilities.

Professor John G. Armstrong, Director, Radiation Therapy Department at Beacon Hospital said:

“We’re delighted to introduce Ireland’s most advanced radiotherapy machine, The Varian Edge to our Cancer Care Centre.

"The first and only machine of its kind in Ireland, the Edge upgrades our current radiotherapy machine to the latest technology, using extreme precision to target and destroy tumours faster and more effectively.

The new machine treats patients with higher doses of radiation with more accuracy, with less impact to surrounding tissues. This ultimately may lead to better results and less treatments for the patient.

Michael Cullen, CEO of Beacon Hospital said:

“We have been treating patients with radiotherapy here at Beacon Hospital since 2007.

"Our pioneering team are involved in international research and are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to improve treatments, so with the introduction of the new Edge our patients now have access to the most advanced radiotherapy machine in Ireland.

Our Cancer Care Centre offers a complete range of services including diagnostics, surgery, medical and radiation oncology, all delivered by highly qualified professionals in one central location.

“This significant investment underpins our broader growth strategy that is seeing over €30 million being invested over two years to ensure we continue to have the very best services, equipment and facilities.”