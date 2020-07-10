'Be vigilant': HSE issues warning over contact tracing text scam

The HSE has told the public that they will never be contacted by them looking for bank details after a text scam from people claiming to work in contact tracing began circulating.

Coronavirus tests are free, the HSE added, saying that the scammers are telling people they have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

"The HSE is urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from criminals claiming to be HSE contact tracing and testing staff," they said in a statement.

"The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and ask for money for a testing kit to be sent to them and for bank details.

"The HSE does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing, and such texts and calls should be ignored.

The health service said that if the Covid-19 Tracker App identifies you as a close contact, you will be notified.

"You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff," they added.

People who are suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 testing are asked to get in touch with the HSE or their local garda station.