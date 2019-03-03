NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
BBC journalist attacked with baton as crew cover Lurgan firearms incident

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 07:53 PM

A BBC cameraman has been attacked and injured by a man wielding a baton in Lurgan, the broadcaster has reported.

The incident on Sunday comes the day after a gunman approached rail workers carrying out maintenance on the line running through the Co Armagh town.

The BBC NI crew was in Lurgan reporting on the firearms incident when the cameraman was targeted.

Journalists should be able to do their job free from fear of attack or intimidation

Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian condemned the attack.

“Firstly I want to commend the BBC crew who, despite this attack, insisted on completing the interview and their report,” he said.

“I also want to fully condemn the reckless actions of the attacker who violently struck the camera man. I welcome the swift response of the PSNI.

“In stark contrast to the idiotic actions of the attacker, a lady nearby took the crew into her home – this demonstrates the true face of the north Lurgan community.

“Journalists should be able to do their job free from fear of attack or intimidation.”

The train line will reopen on Monday after Saturday’s incident.

A spokesman for BBC Northern Ireland said: “We can confirm there has been an incident involving a member of staff in Lurgan.”

- Press Association

