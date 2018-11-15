Batch of raw goat's milk recalled over E-Coli concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled a batch of raw goat's milk over concerns that it could contain E-Coli causing bacteria.

The batch in question is that of Goldsmith Goats 'Raw Goat's Milk', in a batch with the use-by date of November 18, 2018.

The authority said that all batches of the milk with that use-by date have been recalled.

They added that anyone who has consumed the product and feels unwell should contact their doctor.

For more information visit the Food Safety Authority of Ireland website.

A batch of Goldsmith Goats 'Raw Goat's Milk' has been recalled. Photo via FSAI.ie

Digital Desk