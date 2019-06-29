News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Batch of black pudding recalled as it may contain 'small pieces' of plastic

Picture via Food Safety Authority of Ireland website.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 01:03 PM

Cooked meats company Denny is warning a batch of black pudding may have been contaminated with plastic.

The Food Safety Authority has issued a product recall notice for puddings with a best before date of July 17.

The notice says small pieces of blue plastic may be present in the product.

A statement on the Food Safety Authority's website read: "Denny is recalling Denny Black Pudding 199g (use by date 17/07/2019) as this batch may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

"No other products are affected by this recall. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores where the products are sold."

A recall has also been issued for Iceland's packets of 60 Crispy Chicken Dippers.

The notice is for all date codes.

A note on the Food Safety Authority website reads: "Iceland is recalling its 60 Crispy Chicken Dippers as some packs may contain pieces of hard plastic.

"The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat."

