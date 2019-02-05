Barry Cowen: 'Not credible' that ministers unaware of rising children's hospital bill

Ministers' claims that they were unaware of escalating costs for the national's children's hospital are "not credible", a senior Fianna Fáil figure has argued.

The main Opposition party has also confirmed that, while it does not have confidence in the government over the debacle, that any move to remove Health Minister Simon Harris would "trigger a general election".

Mounting criticism over the runaway costs for the St James' Hospital Site hospital continues as the minister is set to face questions in the Dáil later this afternoon on the scandal.

Proposed revised terms for a PwC review of the hospital costs and project are also awaited, including a change to allow the probe determine accountability.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen lashed the government over the excessive spend today, noting the final bill for the hospital, which could reach €2bn, was some four times higher than initial estimates.

“Fine Gael can't claim to be a party of prudence and financial management and not be accountable,” declared the party's public expenditure spokesman.

He said claims by Mr Harris and his counterpart, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, that they were unaware prior to last November of details of the rising bill were “not credible”.

This was especially so with a department official and a HSE figure sitting on the hospital oversight board, it was added.

Those officials were not dipping into their “personal wallets” when deciding the costs, he said, but the the public's money.

Health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said any expression of no confidence against Simon Harris would “trigger a general election”.

The PwC review needed to get to the bottom of the overspend, Fianna Fail said.