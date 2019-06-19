News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Barriers to employment for migrants highlighted

File photo
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Poor recognition of the qualifications they hold is among the barriers to employment that non-EU migrants face in Ireland.

Lack of targeted measures to develop skills is another obstacle to labour market integration, according to new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The research, published today, also finds ad hoc progress in delivering on the Government’s Migration Integration Strategy 2017-20, which sets out the framework for a range of actions to support migrants to participate fully in Irish life.

For instance, despite a requirement for local authorities to develop their own migrant integration strategy, the researchers found few have done so.

Moreover, the research shows that English for Speakers of Other Languages programmes have developed “in the absence of a national strategy”, with individual Education and Training Boards developing programmes in response to demand at local level.

The ERSI researchers said while State agency Quality and Qualifications Ireland provides guidance on recognising foreign qualifications, further efforts are needed, “including from Irish professional bodies to make progress in this area”.

READ MORE

Change in British PM will not move Ireland’s position on Brexit, says Coveney

One of the report’s authors, Emma Quinn, said that while migrant integration has moved up the policy agenda in recent years, “it is not clear if it has been given sufficient priority by all relevant parties”.

“Successful integration means that migrants can make a vital contribution and help to meet the labour market demands of a growing economy,” said Ms Quinn.

Currently, the ability to make a contribution among non-EU migrants favours those who hold “critical skills” qualifications.

Holders of Critical Skills Employment Permits — designed to increase Ireland’s attractiveness to skilled workers — are entitled to immediate family reunification and, after two years, they are free to work without a permit. As, of March 2019, their spouses and partners no longer need to hold an employment permit to work in Ireland.

However, as the researchers point out, family members of other non-EU workers are issued with a Stamp 3 residence permission, which does not allow them to work.

They are calling for a collective effort to help non-EU migrants access employment.

In 2017, 26,000 non-EU workers lived in Ireland. The number of employment permits issued to non-EU migrants doubled between 2013 and 2018 to reach 11,300.

The research, Policy and practice targeting the labour market integration of non-EU nationals in Ireland, is part of n EU-wide study conducted by the European Migration Network, which is funded by the European Commission and Department of Justice and Equality.

READ MORE

Man rescued from 30-foot yacht off Cork coast

More on this topic

Irish family facing deportation from Australia ask for public support

Family comes first for construction workers returning to Ireland

Publicans want tax breaks to entice returning emigrants

A liberal democracy debates every issue, even immigration

TOPIC: Immigration

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »