News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Barricade incidents’ rarely come to public attention

‘Barricade incidents’ rarely come to public attention
By Neil Michael
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 06:30 AM

They only ever reach the wider public’s attention when they are over.

And while only about four so-called barricade incidents have been reported this year, there have in fact been dozens more.

The latest took place on Friday and, like many others, involved a man alone in a house with a legally held gun.

However, also like other such incidents, known as hostage barricade suicidal (HBS) incidents, Friday’s stand-off ended peacefully.

This is due to the work of a number of gardaí and other agencies.

Central to such situations is the work of a small unit in the force, the National Negotiator Unit (NNU), whic is staffed by come of the only full-time police force negotiators in the world.

Members have gone on training courses with New Scotland Yard in Britain, and the FBI’s Hostage and Crisis Unit in Quantico, Virginia.

As well as being An Garda Síochána’s most highly trained and experienced negotiators, they are responsible for the training, refresher training, and deployment of about 75 part-time negotiators throughout the country.

The unit also works with the Department of Foreign Affairs to help Irish citizens abroad who have been kidnapped, become victims of extortion, or are involved in high-level missing persons cases.

In a rare interview, the unit’s lead negotiator, Inspector Tony Ryan, said of the cases he and his colleagues attend: “You remember them all to this day. I wouldn’t want to go into all the details.

“You deal with people from all backgrounds —people with criminal backgrounds, people with mental health issues, people from poor backgrounds.

“But whatever their background, they are all dealing with some crisis. A lot of the incidents we are going to are people with mental health issues and we are dealing with people that want to take their own lives

“We deal with the young and the old, male and female — although it is predominantly males we deal with. And many of those we deal with have never had an encounter with gardaí before.”

The longest HBS incident this year involved a teen who barricaded himself into the family home after his parents took his PlayStation away. The incident lasted 54 hours.

READ MORE

Stand-off incidents on the rise but no virus link

More on this topic

Stand-off incidents on the rise but no virus linkStand-off incidents on the rise but no virus link

Gardaí investigating serious assualt in Cork make third arrestGardaí investigating serious assualt in Cork make third arrest

Gardaí issue scam warning over Facebook page claiming to be NDLSGardaí issue scam warning over Facebook page claiming to be NDLS

Gardaí stop car with tax that expired 11 years agoGardaí stop car with tax that expired 11 years ago


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of drink-driving in MayoGardaí arrest man on suspicion of drink-driving in Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin teen

Low fuel costs a welcome relief for essential workers on their daily commuteLow fuel costs a welcome relief for essential workers on their daily commute

GAA championships in doubt as top HSE doc says 'uncertainty' reigns over summer gatheringsGAA championships in doubt as top HSE doc says 'uncertainty' reigns over summer gatherings


Lifestyle

Cork musician Brian Deady recorded his latest album in Memphis, writes Ed PowerBrian Deady: Moving far away to feel right at home

We asked the director of an Irish wildlife park what he made of the controversial Netflix series. Not surprisingly, he had some strong opinions, writes Des O’DriscollIrish wildlife expert shares his view on Tiger King series

'I fell into broadcasting by chance. Growing up in rural Ireland in the 70s and 80s, careers in television weren’t exactly on our radar.'This Much I Know: Maura Derrane, broadcaster

With the Covid-19 restrictions having a seismic effect on the Irish economy, the Government has brought in a number of measures to help. For people who remain in work but whose income is being supported by these measures, the arrangements are largely being made between the employer and the State.Making Cents: Navigating the new employment subsidies

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »