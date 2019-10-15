Barnier tells Britain to 'turn good intentions into a legal text'

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has told Britain that it is time to "turn good intentions into a legal text" deal with just two days to go before the crunch EU summit in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived at the European conference centre in Luxembourg to meet officials and brief foreign and European ministers including Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee, Mr Barnier said both sides are running out of time.

Mr Barnier repeated the public view that a deal is "still possible this week" at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday which will be attended by EU leaders and British prime minister Boris Johnson.

However, noting the fact any deal will have to be recommended by the general affairs council today and foreign affairs ambassadors tomorrow, Mr Barnier said the reality is Brexit is reaching a make-or-break point.

“Even if an agreement has been difficult, more and more difficult, it’s still possible this week.

“Reaching an agreement is still possible. Obviously, any agreement must work for all. The whole of the UK and the whole of the EU. Let me add also that it is high time to turn good intentions in a legal text,” Mr Barnier said.

The EU chief Brexit negotiator's concerns are based on the fact it seems increasingly unlikely a Brexit deal can be agreed if it includes plans for Northern Ireland to leave with the rest of the UK but continue to implement EU customs rules.

EU officials have questioned the practicality of this plan, while the DUP has warned London it will not accept such a move.

The stand-off has led to growing talk in the past 24 hours of an emergency EU summit being called for next week, and for a potential technical extension of a short number of days or weeks to the October 31 Brexit deal deadline if this is needed.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will take all of the UK out of the EU on October 31 or "die in a ditch", but - if he complies with British law - must request an extension on Saturday if he does not have an agreement this week.